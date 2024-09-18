Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY remained flat at $33.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Britvic has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.