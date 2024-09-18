Brokerages Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 463,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 217,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

