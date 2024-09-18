Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT at $9.29

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $444.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.05. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 367.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

