Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $45.20

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at $8,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

