Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.79). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.