Brokers Set Expectations for LKQ Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

LKQ stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

