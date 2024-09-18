Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,252,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 10,110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 350,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

