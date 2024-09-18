Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,252,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 10,110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 350,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About Calibre Mining
