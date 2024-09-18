Cardano Price Hits $0.34 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.06 billion and $211.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,332.00 or 0.03869962 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00039406 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006787 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011090 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013021 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006971 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
