CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareCloud stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of CareCloud worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 37,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. CareCloud has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareCloud will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.