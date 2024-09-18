Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $147.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $154.13. The company has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.593 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

