Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $632,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.