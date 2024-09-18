Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CITEW remained flat at $0.13 on Tuesday. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,619. Cartica Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Cartica Acquisition
