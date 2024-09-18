Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $135.19 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $135.19 million and $3.94 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,912,395,568 coins and its circulating supply is 12,308,804,913 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,911,307,240 with 12,307,767,459 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01110701 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,147,000.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

