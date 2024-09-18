CCLA Investment Management Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CCLA Investment Management lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,635 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for approximately 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.95% of TransUnion worth $136,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TRU opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,257. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

