Celestia (TIA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $135.54 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $729.06 million and approximately $135.54 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00008691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000071 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,070,794,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,070,575,342.465502 with 211,618,870.215502 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.30767065 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $168,055,911.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

