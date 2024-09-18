Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

