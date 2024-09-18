Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBR opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

