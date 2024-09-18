Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. TeraWulf comprises 0.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter worth $1,618,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter worth $97,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 162.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter worth $112,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

TeraWulf Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

