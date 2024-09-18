Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 300,000 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. XPeng comprises 0.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $41,993,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in XPeng by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,343,000 after purchasing an additional 624,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

