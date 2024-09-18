CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,837,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 2,181,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.2 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CESDF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

