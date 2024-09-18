Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 392,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.4 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

CWSRF stock remained flat at $11.45 during trading on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.