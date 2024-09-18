Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$15.58 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

