Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,792,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.61.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

