China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.51.
About China Green Agriculture
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.