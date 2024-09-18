CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINT. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CI&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINT

CI&T Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $914.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.15.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CI&T by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.