CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Acquires Shares of 19,996 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Vistra comprises 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 16.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

