Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COCP

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.