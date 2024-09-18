Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%.
Coda Octopus Group Price Performance
Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 34,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.54.
About Coda Octopus Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coda Octopus Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.