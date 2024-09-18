Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 34,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.54.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

