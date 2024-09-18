Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Comcast by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 378,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 251,008 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 381,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 137,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 379,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.