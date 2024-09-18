Comparing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $3.68 million 7.20 $2.05 million N/A N/A Public Storage $4.63 billion 13.56 $2.15 billion $11.01 32.48

This table compares AMEN Properties and Public Storage”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AMEN Properties and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Storage 1 6 5 2 2.57

Public Storage has a consensus price target of $325.85, suggesting a potential downside of 8.87%. Given Public Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 55.79% 40.62% 33.57% Public Storage 44.88% 36.55% 10.52%

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Storage pays out 109.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

