CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CEO Sells $4,666,005.70 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 618,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,601. The firm has a market cap of $993.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Boston Partners raised its position in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

