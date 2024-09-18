CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.89

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 1072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $993.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442 over the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

