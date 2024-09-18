Compound (COMP) Price Hits $42.40

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Compound token can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00070399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $372.40 million and approximately $29.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019515 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006909 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,089.23 or 0.39996222 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,782,980 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,782,978.0925958 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.88845383 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $28,686,324.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

