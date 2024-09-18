Conflux (CFX) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Conflux has a total market cap of $619.06 million and $25.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,992.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.27 or 0.00518851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00105510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00286247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029415 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00076523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,044,161,242 coins and its circulating supply is 4,431,665,440 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,044,045,335.85 with 4,431,545,319.5 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14238281 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $24,414,737.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.