Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Constellation Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNSWF stock traded down $31.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3,187.79. 660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,094.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,872.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,922.30 and a twelve month high of $3,423.95.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 78.00%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

