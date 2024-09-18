Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP John Patrick Harton Sells 10,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP John Patrick Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Patrick Harton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, John Patrick Harton sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 21.80. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

