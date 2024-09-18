Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,838. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,639 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

