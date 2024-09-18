Cormark Downgrades 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) to Hold

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 155675 (BLD.TO)

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.98 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.