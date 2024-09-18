Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 173,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,569,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 135,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

