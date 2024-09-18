Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 79.1% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

NYSE:CAAP opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

