Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Gap Up to $27.59

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $28.41. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 19,434 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.95%.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

