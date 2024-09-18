CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
