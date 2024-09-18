Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.21 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 2.2054 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.44.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $155.64 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
