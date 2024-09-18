Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.57) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 152.70 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.40 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.61. The firm has a market cap of £499.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,946.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.70) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.40 ($3.03).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.