CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,306,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 507.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

