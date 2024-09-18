Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Shares Up 3.2%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Crystal Valley Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

Crystal Valley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

