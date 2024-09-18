CVB Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
CVB Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
CVB Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 24,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,761. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.
Insider Activity at CVB Financial
In other news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
