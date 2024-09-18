D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Lowered by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $26,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

