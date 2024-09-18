Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daihen Price Performance
Shares of DAIPF stock remained flat at C$51.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.41. Daihen has a twelve month low of C$51.55 and a twelve month high of C$51.55.
Daihen Company Profile
