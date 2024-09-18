Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dalrada Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About Dalrada Financial
